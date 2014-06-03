Venezuela death toll rises as unrest enters fourth week
CARACAS At least one person was killed in political unrest in Venezuela on Monday as anti-government protests entered a fourth week with mass "sit-ins" to press demands for early elections.
Six people, two of them teens, were shot and another person was injured at a laundromat on Chicago's South Side on Monday evening, officials said.
The shooting took place around 8:05 p.m. local time (0105 GMT), said Chicago Police Department spokesman Ron Gaines.
There were no arrests and police were still working to determine the cause of the shooting, Gaines said. A fire department official had earlier said seven people were shot.
Three of the injured were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, including a 14-year old victim, said Larry Langford, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.
None of the injuries were life-threatening, Gaines said.
Victims were aged 14 to 52 and two were women, Gaines said. Another victim was 16-years-old, according to Gaines.
Rescue workers found many of the victims still lying on the floor of the coin-machine laundromat, its windows shattered in the attack, Langford said.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Eric M. Johnson and Matt Driskill)
CARACAS At least one person was killed in political unrest in Venezuela on Monday as anti-government protests entered a fourth week with mass "sit-ins" to press demands for early elections.
WASHINGTON The United States on Monday blacklisted 271 employees of a Syrian government agency it said was responsible for developing chemical weapons, weeks after a poison gas attack killed scores of people in a rebel-held province in Syria.