Six people, two of them teens, were shot and another person was injured at a laundromat on Chicago's South Side on Monday evening, officials said.

The shooting took place around 8:05 p.m. local time (0105 GMT), said Chicago Police Department spokesman Ron Gaines.

There were no arrests and police were still working to determine the cause of the shooting, Gaines said. A fire department official had earlier said seven people were shot.

Three of the injured were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, including a 14-year old victim, said Larry Langford, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, Gaines said.

Victims were aged 14 to 52 and two were women, Gaines said. Another victim was 16-years-old, according to Gaines.

Rescue workers found many of the victims still lying on the floor of the coin-machine laundromat, its windows shattered in the attack, Langford said.

