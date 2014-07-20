Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
July 20 Power was restored at the Six Flags Great America amusement park in Illinois on Sunday after a power outage the previous evening left people stranded on rides, a spokeswoman said.
The amusement park in Gurnee, about 40 miles (64 km) north of Chicago, was planning to return to normal operations on Sunday after a safety check on all of its rides.
"All of our guests were safely unloaded from the impacted rides," said spokeswoman Katy Enrique in a statement.
She said the power outage began about two hours before the Six Flags Entertainment Corp park closed. (Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Fla.; Editing by Scott Malone and Sophie Hares)
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million