JGBs mostly higher, underpinned by solid demand at 10-year sale
TOKYO, April 4 Japanese government bonds mostly gained on Tuesday, bolstered by safe-haven buying as equities dipped and on decent results at an auction of 10-year JGBs.
CHICAGO, June 6 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday kept Illinois' general obligation credit rating at A-minus with a negative outlook, but warned the state "is approaching a precipice from a credit standpoint" because it failed to reform public pensions.
"While it is unusual for a state rating to fall into the BBB category, a lack of action on pension reform and upcoming budget challenges over the next year could result in further credit deterioration, particularly if it translates into weaker liquidity," the rating agency said in a statement.
Illinois lawmakers wrapped up their spring session Friday night without reaching a deal on how to resolve a nearly $100 billion unfunded pension liability.
TOKYO, April 4 Japanese government bonds mostly gained on Tuesday, bolstered by safe-haven buying as equities dipped and on decent results at an auction of 10-year JGBs.
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1