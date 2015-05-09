CHICAGO May 8 Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services put Illinois' A-minus credit rating on a watch list on
Friday for a possible downgrade after the state supreme court
voided a law aimed at easing the state's huge public pension
liability.
The credit rating agency said it has a three-month window in
which it will focus on the upcoming fiscal 2016 Illinois budget.
"Absent a credible budget for fiscal 2016 that has
structural alignment of revenues and expenditures, we
would lower our rating on Illinois to the 'BBB' category," S&P
said in a statement.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Ken Wills)