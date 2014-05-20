CHICAGO May 20 Illinois Republicans on Tuesday
started laying out their plans to stop Governor Pat Quinn and
the Democrat-controlled legislature from keeping the state's
personal income tax rate at 5 percent.
House and Senate Republicans introduced legislation to put
an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if
they want to make the current rate permanent instead of allowing
it to fall to 3.75 percent on Jan. 1 under a 2011 law that
temporarily hiked the rate to 5 percent.
"Extending the income tax increase hits residents and small
employers directly in the pocketbook," said State Representative
Dennis Reboletti in a statement. "They deserve the opportunity
to weigh in on the decision."
The measure could be easily blocked by Democratic
legislative leaders who control the flow of legislation in their
chambers and who support Quinn's proposal to make the higher tax
rate permanent.
Meanwhile, Bruce Rauner, Quinn's Republican opponent in the
general election for governor, announced on Tuesday he is
targeting several Democratic state lawmakers with automated
calls to voters in their districts in an effort to ensure the
legislators keep their commitment to vote against the tax plan.
With less than two weeks left in Illinois' spring
legislative session, it remained uncertain if Democrats can
muster enough votes to pass the tax measure.
Senate President John Cullerton has said he is confident his
chamber has the votes, but House Speaker Michael Madigan told
reporters on Monday that his chamber was "significantly" short
of the necessary 60 votes. One affirmative vote belongs to State
Representative Derrick Smith, who reportedly has asked a federal
judge to delay the start of his bribery trial until the
legislative session ends on May 31. Madigan said Smith's absence
would mean one less vote. The speaker's comments came after
Quinn met with House Democrats to try to persuade them to back
his tax plan.
The fate of the tax increase is being tracked by Wall Street
credit rating agencies, which already have Illinois at the
lowest ratings among states largely due to its $100 billion
unfunded pension liability.
Last week, the House passed fiscal 2015 spending bills that
would require revenue from the 5 percent tax rate. Quinn has
said the state needs the revenue to fund education and core
state services in the fiscal year that begins July 1. A bill
amendment to make the tax rate permanent was introduced in the
House on Monday.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)