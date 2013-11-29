By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 29 Illinois union leaders on Friday
criticized the details of a controversial deal to reform the
state's woefully under-funded public pensions, as legislative
leaders revealed more specifics of the deal they reached on
Wednesday.
The agreement contains proposals to raise the retirement age
and reduce automatic increases in pension payments, according to
an overview of the bill released by the office of powerful
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Union opponents of the plan say it is little changed from a
Madigan-backed proposal that was overwhelmingly defeated by the
Illinois Senate earlier this year.
"It's a bad rerun of a movie that we saw months ago and for
public servants and retirees, it's a horror film," said Anders
Lindall, spokesman for the American Federation of State, County
and Municipal Employees (AFSCME).
Under the deal, the retirement age for workers who are
currently aged 45 and under would gradually increase. And for
high wage earners, the state would set a cap on the portion of
their salaries used to calculate pension benefits, according to
the overview issued by Madigan's office.
The current 3 percent annual cost-of-living adjustment
(COLA) for retirement pay, which is compounded annually, would
be subjected to a formula aimed at benefiting longer-term,
lower-earning workers. Increases would be tied to the inflation
rate.
At the outset, cost-of-living increases would be suspended
for anywhere from one to five years, depending on the age of the
worker.
AFSCME's Lindall said the cuts to the COLA would reduce the
total value of a typical retiree's pension payments by some 30
percent over 25 years of retirement.
Union leaders had questions about some aspects of the deal,
including a provision to prohibit collective bargaining on most
"pension matters."
In the only pension-related issue that still could be
resolved during talks, teachers can continue to negotiate with
school districts to make contributions to their pensions in lieu
of salary increases.
It was unclear exactly which "pension matters" would be
included under the ban, said Dan Montgomery, president of the
Illinois Federation of Teachers.
"It's a sweeping, unnecessary, crude attack on public
workers," he said about the plan.
The Illinois Senate and House are expected to take up
pension reform next week.