CHICAGO, March 19 Illinois' credit woes are
spreading to public universities and governments that have ties
to appropriations from the cash-strapped state.
Moody's Investors Service late on Monday downgraded the
credit ratings of four universities and revised the rating
outlooks on four others to negative because of their reliance on
state funding and the negative outlook it slapped on Illinois'
A2 rating in December.
The actions affect about $2.5 billion of outstanding debt.
The credit rating agency also warned that further
deterioration of Illinois' general obligation rating, future
higher education funding cuts and payment delays could also pull
the universities' ratings down.
The rating actions on the universities followed the
multi-notch downgrade last week of Chicago's $181 million of
outstanding motor fuel tax debt to A3 from Aa3, based in part on
the state's deteriorating credit quality.
Illinois' public pension system, the worst-funded among
states, has been a crushing credit concern as lawmakers struggle
to rein in costs while satisfying state constitutional
provisions protecting retirement benefits.
As a result, credit rating agencies have been hammering
Illinois' ratings to the lowest levels among states and bond
investors have been demanding higher yields to buy its debt.
Moody's said a review it launched in December was due to the
universities' significant dependence - ranging from 31 percent
to 46 percent - on Illinois for operating revenue and continued
delays in the payment of those funds.
The University of Illinois, the biggest state system,
received a negative outlook on its long-term ratings of Aa2, Aa3
and A1, affecting $1.56 billion of debt. The system has had to
resort to tuition hikes, unpaid days off for workers and salary
freezes to cope with the state's financial problems, according
to Tom Hardy, executive director of university relations.
"It makes it all the more challenging to manage our cash flow
and our fiscal situation," he said.
Illinois' fiscal year ends in about three months, but the
state still owes the system $480 million, or about 72.5 percent
of its annual appropriation, Hardy said. He added that the
university's fiscal 2014 funding could be cut by 4.9 percent to
$630 million under Governor Pat Quinn's proposed budget.
Eastern Illinois University, which Moody's downgraded to A3
from A2, has received only 20 percent of its $44 million annual
appropriation and could have a $2.2 million funding cut in
fiscal 2014, said Paul McCann, the university's treasurer and
business services director.
"Certainly we are disappointed, but with the current
condition of the state, we understand the decision of the rating
agency," he said.
Illinois stands alone among states in the use and scope of
unpaid bills and other obligations to keep its budget afloat. On
Tuesday, the bill total topped $7 billion, according to the
Illinois Comptroller's website.
The governor has warned that escalating annual pension
payments are squeezing out money needed for core state services
such as education, health care and public safety. Illinois has a
huge $96.8 billion unfunded liability for its five pension funds
and a funding rate of only 39 percent that is well below the 80
percent level considered healthy.
Moody's lowered ratings a notch to A3 for Northern Illinois,
Governors State, and Northeastern Illinois universities in
addition to that of Eastern Illinois.
Along with the University of Illinois, rating outlooks were
revised to negative for Illinois State, Western Illinois and
Southern Illinois universities.
As for Chicago's debt downgrade, Moody's pointed to Illinois'
worsening credit quality and the state's ability to alter
pledged motor fuel tax revenue by reducing tax rates, tapping
the revenue for state operations or reducing allocations to
cities.