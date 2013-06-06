JGBs mostly higher, underpinned by solid demand at 10-year sale
TOKYO, April 4 Japanese government bonds mostly gained on Tuesday, bolstered by safe-haven buying as equities dipped and on decent results at an auction of 10-year JGBs.
CHICAGO, June 6 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday downgraded Illinois' general obligation credit rating a notch to A3 after state lawmakers last week once again failed to pass a plan to deal with an unfunded public pension liability of nearly $100 billion.
"Our rating now assumes the government will not take action to reduce the state's pension liabilities any time soon," Moody's said in a statement.
"The legislature's political paralysis to date shows not only the magnitude of Illinois' unfunded benefit liabilities, but also the legal and political hurdles to legislation that would make pensions more manageable long term."
The downgrade to A3 from A2 with a negative outlook affects $27 billion of outstanding GO debt.
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1