Oct 5 A New Jersey boy who went to bed last
month in seemingly good health and died in his sleep is the
first fatality linked directly to a strain of enterovirus that
has infected more than 500 people, CNN reported, citing a local
medical official.
The 4-year-old boy, identified by ABC News as Eli Waller of
Hamilton Township, about 20 miles west of Atlantic City, never
awoke after going to sleep on the night of Sept. 24, Hamilton
Township Health Officer Jeff Plunkett said, according to CNN.
Waller's cause of death was determined to be Enterovirus D68
(EV-D68), CNN reported, citing Plunkett.
The Mercer County Medical Examiner's office did not
immediately return messages seeking comment.
More than 500 people, mostly children, in 43 states and the
District of Columbia have been infected with EV-D68 since
mid-August, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention.
At least four others have died this year, although the CDC
said it is unclear what role the virus played in their deaths.
A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl diagnosed with EV-D68 who
died earlier this month was also suffering from a staph
infection, according to state health officials.
In Colorado, 11 children have been treated for limb weakness
or paralysis-like symptoms after coming down with a respiratory
virus that tests have not conclusively linked to the nationwide
EV-D68 outbreak, a spokeswoman for Children's Hospital Colorado
said on Friday.
Waller was asymptomatic before his death and the onset of
his illness was rapid, Plunkett said, according to CNN.
EV-D68 is one of more than 100 non-polio enteroviruses,
which are common at this time of year and cause 10 million to 15
million infections in the United States annually. Few people who
contract Enterovirus D68 develop symptoms beyond a runny nose
and low fever.
