WASHINGTON, June 22 The International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy was "overall in
good shape", with growth set to accelerate from recent setbacks
despite an overvalued dollar, but the Fund warned that too many
Americans were living in poverty.
In its annual review of U.S. economic policies, the IMF said
that it expects U.S. growth to be 2.2 percent in 2016 and 2.5
percent in 2017, with inflation rising slowly toward the Federal
Reserve's goal of two percent.
"At today's level of the real effective exchange rate, the
current account deficit is expected to rise above 4 percent of
GDP by 2020, pointing to the U.S. dollar being overvalued by
10-20 percent," the IMF said in its report.
