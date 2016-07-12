WASHINGTON, July 12 Britain's referendum on leaving the European Union has caused uncertainty and increased risks to the U.S. economy, but thus far it looks likely to have a pretty "negligible" impact on U.S. growth, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The IMF said in its formal annual review of the U.S. economy and policies that the Brexit vote has prompted a rise in the dollar that has been less than feared, up about 1 percent in nominal effective terms, while stock markets have recovered losses incurred in the immediate aftermath of the vote. Meanwhile, the safe-haven rush into U.S. Treasuries has lowered yields, and home and business financing costs, considerably.

"The net effect on growth is pretty negligible," Nigel Chalk, the IMF's mission chief for the United States, told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)