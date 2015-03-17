WASHINGTON, March 17 The Obama administration
warned on Tuesday that rising powers were challenging U.S.
leadership in global financial institutions, and urged Congress
to approve a deal it says would help preserve U.S. influence.
"New players are challenging U.S. leadership in the
multilateral system," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said in
prepared remarks.
Lew urged lawmakers to sign off on a reform of the
International Monetary Fund that would give emerging markets a
bigger say in global economic policy while also preserving U.S.
veto power in the institution.
The U.S. and other countries agreed to a deal in 2010, but
the U.S. Congress has yet to approve it.
Lew said that "is causing other countries, including some of
our allies, to question our commitment to the IMF and other
multilateral institutions."
"Our international credibility and influence are being
threatened," he said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)