China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON, June 14 The International Monetary Fund expects the U.S. Federal Reserve will trim the amount of bonds it buys every month beginning next year, the organization's chief said on Friday.
"In terms of our hypothesis for next year's (economic) forecast, I think we have assumed a very slight decline" in monthly purchases made by the Fed, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told a news conference.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.