WASHINGTON, June 4 The U.S. economy would be
faring much better were it not for the "self-inflicted" wound of
tighter fiscal policy, the head of the International Monetary
Fund said on Tuesday.
"The U.S. is not doing as well as it could be, because of
self-inflicted fiscal wounds. This year alone, fiscal adjustment
will constitute an enormous 2.5 percent of GDP," IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said at the Brookings Institution.
She said the challenge was not the near-term fiscal outlook
for the longer-term one, given the pressures of healthcare and
Social Security spending.
"The next couple of years are going to be quite positive
looking. But if nothing is done about the medium and long-term
horizon ... then the picture is a lot bleaker," Lagarde said.
"This is the major challenge facing the U.S. economy today, and
it must be met."