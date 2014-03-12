WASHINGTON, March 12 The United States is
hearing that its refusal to approve previously negotiated
reforms for the International Monetary Fund could reduce the
nation's influence at the institution, Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said on Wednesday.
U.S. lawmakers have been reticent to approve the IMF quota
reforms that were agreed to in 2010 and would give developing
countries a bigger say at the international lender.
The reforms would not reduce Washington's power at the IMF,
where the United States is the sole country with veto power.
The Obama administration hoped Congress would tack approval
of the IMF quota reforms onto legislation for an aid package for
crisis-stricken Ukraine, but the outlook for that happening
remains uncertain.
Lew did not provide details on what consequences Washington
could face, but sources told Reuters last week that Russian
officials are pushing for the IMF to move ahead with planned
reforms without the United States, which could mean the loss of
Washington's veto over major decisions at the global lender.
"We're already hearing calls by some to say if the United
States doesn't approve (the IMF) reforms, we should maybe move
on without them," Lew told a Senate committee. "That's not a
good place for the United States to be."
Lew said approving the reforms was also necessary for
effective IMF support of Ukraine.