WASHINGTON, July 11 House Appropriations
Committee Chairman Harold Rogers said on Friday the Obama
administration's $3.7 billion request to help bolster U.S.
border security and deal with a massive influx of unaccompanied
minors was too high.
Rogers said the amount was "too much" because a larger
portion of the funding to deal with the problem could be handled
through the normal spending bills for the 2015 fiscal year
starting on Oct. 1. He declined to say what he believed was a
more appropriate amount and said the committee hopes to devise
an estimate next week.
"We're crunching the numbers carefully, I'll hopefully be
able to give you a better answer next week," Rogers said.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)