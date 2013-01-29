* "Different process" for long-term agricultural workers
* Chance for citizenship via new farm worker program
* Many agricultural workers are believed in US illegally
* Farm groups: New visa system should replace H2-A plan
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 Agricultural laborers would
be on a separate path to U.S. citizenship than other
undocumented workers in the immigration reforms proposed by
eight senators on Monday that cited the importance of feeding
America.
Many of the 1.5 million farm workers employed in the United
States annually - perhaps 500,000 to 900,000 in all - are
believed to be in the country illegally.
Farmers, ranchers and nursery operators say the immigrant
workforce is vital because it is difficult to recruit Americans
for the low-paying, often back-breaking labor such as fruit
picking, vegetable harvesting and daily care of livestock.
In a four-page outline, the senators say "agricultural
workers who commit to the long-term stability of our nation's
agricultural industries will be treated differently than the
rest of the undocumented population because of the role they
play in ensuring that Americans have safe and secure
agricultural products to sell and consume."
"These individuals will earn a path to citizenship through a
different process under our new agricultural worker program,"
said the bipartisan group, which includes two of the top-ranking
Democrats in the Senate and Arizona Republican John McCain.
SENATORS "STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION"
The phrasing was similar to a proposal from a dozen
agricultural and nursery groups, working as the Agricultural
Workforce Coalition, for a new farm labor program to replace the
guest worker program now in place.
Coalition members regard Sens Dianne Feinstein, California
Democrat, and Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, as key
legislators in the drive.
"We view this as a step in the right direction," said Kristi
Boswell of the American Farm Bureau Federation, a coalition
member. Ken Barbic of Western Growers Association, another
coalition member, said his group was "largely encouraged" by the
senators' proposal and that it mentioned agriculture twice.
Craig Regelbrugge of the American Landscape and Nursery
Association said "it is essential that experienced farm workers
are incentivized to continue working in the sector."
Besides the separate path for agriculture labor, the
framework said reform would include "a workable program to meet
the needs of America's agricultural industry, including dairy,
to find agricultural workers when American workers are not
available."
AG COALITION WANTS NEW WORKER PROGRAM
Under the farm coalition proposal, undocumented workers who
agree to work in agricultural jobs for several more years would
obtain permanent legal status and the right to work wherever
they choose. The coalition would replace the H2-A guest worker
program with a system of seasonal and full-year visas.
The bipartisan group said it aims to convert its guidelines
into legislation by March and to send it to the House later this
year.
"We believe this is the year Congress finally gets it done,"
said Sen Charles Schumer, New York Democrat.
The last major attempt at U.S. immigration reform was in
2007. Estimates say there are 11 million illegal immigrants in
the country.
Earlier this month the 6-million-member Farm Bureau, the
largest U.S. farm group, urged a new immigration law. U.S.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has also urged the farm sector
to speak up for comprehensive reform.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott; editing by Ros Krasny and Bob
Burgdorfer)