WASHINGTON Feb 26 Congress should create a visa
program, valid for at least three years, for foreigners willing
to work year-round on poultry farms or in meatpacking and
processing plants, an industry group said on Tuesday.
The meat industry coalition pushed for the work visa as a
way to assure "a stable and permanent" workforce, during a House
of Representatives hearing on potential replacements for the
current H-2A guestworker program, which issues visas for up to
10 months for farm labor, such as those picking fruit and
vegetables.
Many or even most of the 1.5 million agricultural laborers
in the United States are thought to be undocumented.
Chairman Bob Goodlatte of the House Judiciary Committee, who
is from a poultry-growing region of Virginia, said designing a
work program for agriculture was a critical part of overall U.S.
immigration reform.
He said the H-2A program fails to provide enough workers on
time for growers and sets their wages well above local rates.
Mike Brown, president of the National Chicken Council,
called for a work visa good for at least three years "to
recognize that employer needs in industry are permanent in
nature, not temporary."
UNION WARNS OF SECOND-CLASS LEGAL STATUS
Brown spoke on behalf of the Food Manufacturers Immigration
Coalition, which is composed of poultry producers and meat
processors.
A longer-term visa is needed to offset the expense of
training meat industry workers, Brown said. The workers could
apply for visa extensions and there would be "a path to
permanency."
Giev Kashkooli, vice president of the The United Farm
Workers of America union said he was opposed to expanding an
agricultural worker program to include processing plants.
In written testimony, he said that if a new guest worker
program for agriculture workers is created the workers deserve
job mobility, strong labor and wage protection and the chance to
eventually become a citizen.
"We have seen Europe's failed experiment of second-class
legal status," said Kashkooli, referring to foreign workers in
European factories. He said comprehensive immigration reform
should also give current farm workers a reasonable opportunity
to earn legal status and citizenship.
A dozen farm and landscaping groups, working as the
Agriculture Workforce Coalition, provided new details of their
proposal for a guestworker program. It would allow workers to
stay in the country for up to three years if they are under
contract with an agricultural employer. An 11-month visa would
be available for workers who want to move job to job.
The coalition said also undocumented agricultural workers
should be granted work authorization that carries "a minimum
commitment to agriculture for a five-year set term." After that,
they could continue to work "under the Ag Card", which gives
them legal status to work in the U.S. or "access immigration
channels to adjust to a permanent status."