March 8 A U.S. appeals court ordered the
state of Alabama on Thursday to stop enforcing additional parts
of its controversial new immigration law, pending review of a
federal challenge to the measure that is considered the
toughest in the nation.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, based in
Atlanta, issued a brief order expanding its initial injunction
to include provisions that barred illegal immigrants from
obtaining a driver's license and barred courts from enforcing
contracts that involved illegal immigrants.
The appeals court in October blocked the state from
enforcing another key provision of the law that required schools
to check the immigration status of children on enrollment.
The provisions are blocked pending the outcome of the legal
challenge by President Barack Obama's administration, which has
argued that regulation of immigration should be handled by the
federal government and not the states.
In its ruling in October, the appeals court also blocked a
provision of the Alabama law, which was passed last year by
large margins in both chambers of the Southern state's
Republican-led Legislature, that made failing to carry documents
proving legal residency status a misdemeanor crime.
That part of the law resulted in some embarrassing incidents
when two foreign employees in Alabama's important auto industry
were detained briefly for failing to produce proof of legal
residency.
Businesses in the state, especially farmers, have also
protested the law, saying it had caused widespread departures of
Hispanic workers from the state, creating an employee shortage.
After the incidents, Alabama Governor Robert Bentley said he
and the Republican leadership of the Legislature would review
the new law, but not repeal it.
"I will continue to vigorously defend Alabama's immigration
law in the courts," Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange said
on Thursday. "I am hopeful that the Supreme Court's coming
decision in the Arizona case will make clear that our law is
constitutional."
Arizona in 2010 became the first state to pass a tough
immigration law, parts of which were also blocked by the courts.
The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case, which
could clarify whether states have a role in immigration policy.
Illegal immigration is a contentious issue in the United
States, where an estimated 11.2 million illegal immigrants live.
In the Alabama case, the court on Thursday ruled the state
could continue to authorize police to detain people suspected of
being in the country illegally if they could not produce proper
documentation when stopped for any reason.
Federal judges previously blocked key parts of other
immigration laws passed in Georgia, Arizona, Utah and Indiana.
Mary Bauer, legal director for the Southern Poverty Law
Center, said the court's action was noteworthy because there was
no motion pending before it on the matter, so the ruling was of
the three-member panel's own volition.
The SPLC is joined in opposition to the law by the American
Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Alabama, the National
Immigration Law Center, the Asian Law Caucus and the Asian
American Justice Center.