WASHINGTON, April 25 Several U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday expressed support for Arizona's effort to crack down on illegal immigration, appearing to reject arguments by the Obama administration that federal law must solely control regulation of people who have illegally entered the United States.

Key justices, including Anthony Kennedy who often casts the decisive vote on the high court, voiced concern for state economic and social problems caused by the lack of federal enforcement of immigration laws.

Overall, the conservative justices who hold a majority on the court suggested by their questions and comments that states would have significant latitude to pass laws that discourage illegal immigrants from moving to and staying in the United States.