WASHINGTON, April 25 Several U.S. Supreme Court
justices on Wednesday expressed support for Arizona's effort to
crack down on illegal immigration, appearing to reject arguments
by the Obama administration that federal law must solely control
regulation of people who have illegally entered the United
States.
Key justices, including Anthony Kennedy who often casts the
decisive vote on the high court, voiced concern for state
economic and social problems caused by the lack of federal
enforcement of immigration laws.
Overall, the conservative justices who hold a majority on
the court suggested by their questions and comments that states
would have significant latitude to pass laws that discourage
illegal immigrants from moving to and staying in the United
States.