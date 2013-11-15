By David Beasley
| ATLANTA
ATLANTA Nov 14 Vice President Joe Biden
strongly criticized House Speaker John Boehner on Thursday,
saying he was refusing "to fix a broken system" by failing to
work with the Senate on U.S. immigration reform.
Biden was responding to comments a day earlier by Boehner
who said he will not negotiate with Democrats to resolve
differences between the Senate immigration reform bill passed in
June and legislation the Republican-controlled House ends up
passing.
"We have made it clear that we are going to move on a common
sense, step-by-step approach," the speaker said, repeating his
opposition to the Senate legislation. "We have no intention of
ever going to conference on the Senate bill."
In June, the Senate approved a bill to bolster border
security, help business get needed workers and provide an earned
pathway to U.S. citizenship for up to 11 million undocumented
immigrants.
The House has since passed a few limited bills, most dealing
with enforcement and none providing a pathway to U.S.
citizenship.
Biden, speaking to 104 new citizens at a naturalization
ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent
Change, said the House speaker was not allowing the legislative
process to work.
"He will not allow the House to play by fair play - the
American way, to let the Congress actually vote their conscience
to fix a broken system," the vice president said. "This is a
step backward in the history of the country."
Biden urged the newly sworn-in Americans to push for
immigration reform to help millions of undocumented residents
living "in the shadows" of the United States.
"Don't pull up the ladder behind you," the vice president
said. "There are millions of people who are already acting as
decent Americans and deserve a chance, deserve a path. Reach
back. Help as you move on. Don't be afraid. Lend your voice to
those seeking the same rights you achieved today."
(Editing By David Adams and Ken Wills)