WASHINGTON, July 9 U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday that Republicans needed to study President Barack Obama's $3.7 billion emergency spending request for border security before passing judgment on it.

Boehner told reporters he would wait for House Appropriations Committee Chairman Harold Rogers and a House border security working group to make recommendations on the request but emphasized that he wanted strong steps taken to secure the border and enforce immigration laws.

"If we don't secure the border, nothing's going to change," Boehner said. "And if you look at the president's request it's all more about continuing to deal with the problem. We've got to do something about sealing the border and ending this problem so that we can move on with the bigger questions in the immigration debate." (Reporting By David Lawder)