By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO Sept 13
SACRAMENTO Sept 13 California Governor Jerry
Brown said on Friday he would sign a bill authorizing the state
to provide driver's licenses to illegal immigrants, a
last-minute reversal of his position.
Brown said he approved of the measure, which its author had
withdrawn on Thursday under the threat of a veto, capping a full
day of lobbying by California politicians for immigration reform
at the federal level.
"This bill will enable millions of people to get to work
safely and legally," Brown, a Democrat, said in an email sent to
reporters shortly after midnight. "Hopefully it will send a
message to Washington that immigration reform is long past due."
Over the past year, nine states and the District of Columbia
have passed laws enabling undocumented immigrants to drive
legally. In California, lawmakers and governors have routinely
rebuffed such efforts.
Just on Thursday, Assemblyman Luis Alejo, a Democrat from
the agricultural town of Salinas, told Reuters that he was
withdrawing the bill he had written until next year, largely
because of concerns expressed by Brown.
The governor, Alejo said, wanted to make sure the new
licenses complied with federal law requiring them to clearly
indicate the driver was undocumented.
For example, he said, Utah licenses for people who cannot
show they are in the country legally bear the words "temporary
visitor's driver license" on the front.
Alejo said he would prefer California's licenses to be more
discreet, with small wording on the back indicating that the
license was not to be used for identification purposes.
He withdrew the bill, promising to bring it up again next
year. But late in the day on Thursday, just hours before the
legislature recessed for the year, Alejo accepted amendments
that would make the distinction more clear.
After Brown's objections were satisfied, both houses of the
state legislature quickly passed the bill, with a number of
Republicans joining the Democratic majority to vote for it.
It was approved by votes of 28-8 in the California Senate
and 55-19 in the Assembly.
"We need those living here and sharing our roads to be
educated and insured," said Republican state Senator Anthony
Cannella. "There are both social and financial reasons to
provide licenses to immigrants who are part of our communities."
Latino organizations and immigrant rights groups welcomed
the measure.
Angelica Salas, executive director of the Coalition for
Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, called it "fundamental
and way overdue."
Also on Thursday, Cannella led a group calling on
Republicans in the U.S. Congress to take action on broader
immigration reform.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)