By David Lawder and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, July 3 A U.S. Senate-passed
immigration bill would significantly reduce the flow of illegal
immigrants, but increased U.S.-Mexico border security costs
would eat into projected budget savings, the Congressional
Budget Office said on Wednesday.
The CBO concluded that the bill, which would double the
number of federal agents along the border and complete the 700
miles (1,127 km) of fencing, would reduce the number of people
entering the United States from Mexico without documentation by
one-third to one-half.
The Democratic-led Senate passed the sweeping immigration
bill at the end of June, but the legislation's fate is unclear
in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Some
House Republicans have complained that the Senate bill's border
security provisions are not strong enough and the majority do
not want to provide a path to citizenship for the 11 million
illegal immigrants, which is at the heart of the Senate bill.
Before senators voted to strengthen the security measures,
the non-partisan CBO had estimated that the Senate bill would
shrink illegal immigration by about one-quarter.
The original bill would have dispatched 3,500 additional
federal agents to the Mexican border. The current bill would add
20,000.
"It's pretty clear that CBO is estimating diminished
returns. The improvements from CBO are pretty modest," said
Edward Alden, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign
Relations think tank who specializes in immigration policy and
border security.
The CBO also found that the cost of doubling the number of
agents, finishing the fence and buying high-tech surveillance
equipment would shrink potential deficit reduction promised
under the legislation.
The report concluded that the bill, if enacted, could reduce
deficits by $158 billion from 2014 to 2023. When additional
appropriations needed to implement the legislation are added in,
the savings shrink further to $135 billion.
Previously, the CBO estimated that the version of the bill
passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee would reduce deficits
by $197 billion over 10 years, or $175 billion with the
additional appropriations.
The biggest factor cited by the CBO was a net 10-year
increase in direct costs of $36 billion to fund the increased
border security measures.
But the measure as passed by the Senate would still produce
massive deficit reduction in the second decade of $685 billion,
the CBO said, versus a previous estimate of $700 billion. These
savings, which take into account stronger economic growth fueled
by an increase in the legal U.S. workforce, are being touted by
Democrats and some moderate Republicans as an incentive for
passage of the legislation.
The bill as passed by the Senate would result in a slightly
smaller increase in the U.S. population over the first decade -
9.6 million residents versus a previous estimate of 10.4
million.
In addition to providing a path to citizenship for
undocumented foreigners, the legislation increases the number of
work visas and requires U.S. companies to use a government
program to verify that they are not employing illegal
immigrants.
House Republicans are due to meet July 10 to discuss how to
proceed on immigration policy.