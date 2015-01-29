WASHINGTON Jan 29 President Barack Obama's
budget will include $1 billion in new aid for Central America as
part of a broad effort to address the unaccompanied child
migration crisis, Democratic congressional aides told Reuters on
Thursday.
The White House is due to unveil its fiscal 2016 budget on
Monday.
The arrival in the United States last year of tens of
thousands of illegal migrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El
Salvador - including more than 60,000 children traveling without
their parents - caused widespread alarm in the country, and a
political problem for Obama as he pushed Congress for a sweeping
reform of U.S. immigration laws.
Central American leaders had asked the United States for
billions of dollars in aid to improve conditions in their
countries and help stem the flow of would-be immigrants.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan in
Philadelphia; Editing by Sandra Maler)