(Updates with White House confirmation)
WASHINGTON Jan 29 President Barack Obama's
fiscal 2016 budget on Monday will include $1 billion in new aid
for Central America as part of a broad effort to address the
unaccompanied child migration crisis, the White House said on
Thursday.
The move, disclosed earlier to Reuters by Democratic
congressional aides, follows last year's arrival in the United
States last year of tens of thousands of illegal migrants from
Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador - including more than
60,000 children traveling without their parents.
The surge of arrivals caused widespread alarm in the
country, and a political problem for Obama as he pushed Congress
for a sweeping reform of U.S. immigration laws.
Central American leaders had asked the United States for
billions of dollars in aid to improve conditions in their
countries and help stem the flow of would-be immigrants.
Writing in the New York Times on Thursday, Vice President
Joe Biden said inadequate education, institutional corruption,
rampant crime and a lack of investment were hampering the
economies of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.
He said that if opportunity was not available to the 6
million young Central Americans entering the labor force in the
next decade, "the entire Western Hemisphere will feel the
consequences."
"Confronting these challenges requires nothing less than
systemic change, which we in the United States have a direct
interest in helping to bring about," Biden wrote.
"Toward that end, on Monday, President Obama will request
from Congress $1 billion to help Central America's leaders make
the difficult reforms and investments required to address the
region's interlocking security, governance and economic
challenges," said Biden, who will lead the effort.
He said the three countries had taken action to combat
corruption and had devised a joint plan for economic and
political reforms.
Washington is prepared to work with international financial
institutions and the private sector to help the three countries
train their young people, make it easier to start a business,
and ensure local enterprises benefit from free-trade agreements
with the United States, the vice president said.
"The cost of investing now in a secure and prosperous
Central America is modest compared with the costs of letting
violence and poverty fester," Biden wrote.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington and Richard Cowan
in Philadelphia; Additional reporting by Peter Cooney in
Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)