* AFL-CIO, Chamber of Commerce trade accusations
* Senators insist deal on reforms will be reached
By Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, March 22 Senate negotiations on
revamping the U.S. immigration system are stalled over wages for
future low-skilled foreign workers such as construction
laborers, cooks, janitors and hotel maids, sources familiar with
the talks said on Friday.
Bipartisan talks aimed at producing a comprehensive
immigration law - including a path to citizenship for
undocumented immigrants and a new process for controlling the
flow of temporary workers - have been underway for months and
were close to producing a bill.
There were conflicting versions of the disagreement.
According to one source who asked not to be identified, the
eight senators involved in the discussions had tentatively
agreed on a plan to govern wage levels for low-skilled
foreigners who would be given visas to work in the United States
temporarily.
The source said Democrats presented a plan and Republicans
accepted it, but when senators showed it to the AFL-CIO, the
labor union federation said no.
But, according to the AFL-CIO, Democrats presented
Republicans with a plan and the Republicans rejected it.
The proposal would have borrowed language on wages for
temporary workers from the "H2B" visa program for temporary,
seasonal workers.
That specifies that the visas will only be issued if they do
not drive down the wages of those doing the same job in the
United States.
Also in dispute was the inclusion of construction workers in
the plan, which business wants and labor does not.
As senators tried to wrap up the complex negotiations and
then leave Washington for a two-week recess, business and labor
groups traded accusations.
Randel Johnson, a senior vice president of the U.S Chamber
of Commerce, Washington's largest business lobby, said "unions
have jeopardized the entire immigration reform effort...because
of their refusal to take a responsible stance on a small
temporary worker program."
Organized labor had a similarly angry characterization of
the status of talks. "There is an uncomprehending level of
anger. We have conceded on so many different grounds. They
(Republicans) want to pave the path to citizenship with
poverty," said Jeff Hauser, a spokesman with the AFL-CIO.
In the midst of the labor-business dispute, senators were
still voicing optimism for getting a deal. Support from
organized labor and the chamber is considered crucial to getting
any immigration law through the Congress.
Finding a solution acceptable to both has always been
considered the most difficult challenge by the group of four
Republicans and four Democrats involved in the negotiations.
On Friday, Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona, one of
the eight, said that while he was "guardedly optimistic" about
the negotiations, "we hit bumps every five minutes."
On Thursday, another member of the group, Democratic Senator
Charles Schumer of New York, told reporters the bipartisan group
would meet its end-of-month timetable for a deal. Schumer said
it would be "an agreement with a darn good chance of becoming
law."
While that was before negotiations between the Chamber and
AFL-CIO spiraled into open warfare, a spokesman for Schumer late
Friday said the senator stands by his statement.
The eight senators will continue talking during the
congressional recess, according to aides.
(Edited by Fred Barbash and Lisa Shumaker)