* Border security coupled with hope for illegal immigrants
* Hard fight ahead for passage of legislation in 2013
By Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, April 16 A bipartisan group of U.S.
senators on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited landmark legislation
to remove the threat of deportation for millions of illegal
immigrants, giving them an opportunity to apply for permanent
legal status within 10 years and eventually for U.S.
citizenship.
Under the proposal, undocumented immigrants who came to
America before Dec. 31, 2011 and stayed continuously could apply
for "provisional" legal status as soon as six months after the
bill is signed by the president.
But beyond that, they would have to wait, perhaps for a
decade or more without receiving federal benefits, while the
government meets a host of tough conditions for securing U.S.
borders and enforcing current immigration law.
The bill's sponsors - four Democrats and four Republicans
-felt such conditions and enforcement "triggers" to be necessary
in order to help it succeed where similar measures have failed,
mostly because of opposition to what opponents see as "amnesty"
for law-breakers.
Even with the many caveats, the proposal faces months of
debate, scores of amendments and potentially significant
opposition, particularly in the Republican-controlled U.S. House
of Representatives.
Indeed, much of the legislation was designed to make the bill
palatable to Republicans.
Billions of dollars in new money would be funneled into
additional border security to discourage people from avoiding
detection as they crossed Mexico's border with the United
States.