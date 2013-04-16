* Border security coupled with hope for illegal immigrants
* Hard fight ahead for passage of legislation in 2013
By Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, April 16 A bipartisan group of U.S.
senators on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited landmark legislation
to remove the threat of deportation for millions of illegal
immigrants and give them an opportunity to eventually become
U.S. citizens.
Under the proposal, undocumented immigrants who came to
America before Dec. 31, 2011 and stayed continuously could apply
for "provisional" legal status as soon as six months after the
bill is signed by the president.
But beyond that, they would have to wait a decade or more
without receiving federal benefits, while the government meets a
host of tough conditions for securing U.S. borders and enforcing
current immigration law.
The bill's sponsors - four Democrats and four Republicans -
felt such conditions and enforcement "triggers" to be necessary
in order to help it succeed where similar measures have failed,
mostly because of opposition to what opponents see as "amnesty"
for law-breakers.
Even with the many caveats, the proposal faces months of
debate, scores of amendments and potentially significant
opposition, particularly in the Republican-controlled U.S. House
of Representatives.
Indeed, much of the legislation was designed to make the bill
palatable to Republicans.
Billions of dollars in new money would be funneled into
additional border security to discourage people from avoiding
detection as they crossed Mexico's border with the United
States.
The measure would focus on tightening porous zones in
"high-risk" areas like parts of Arizona, where law enforcement
has had less success in sealing the border, in part because of a
more difficult terrain.
The bill sets a goal of stopping 90 percent of illegal
crossings at the riskiest sections of the southern border with
Mexico, either by catching people or forcing them to go back to
their country.
The proposal would expand access to both low- and
high-skilled labor for American businesses, attempting to keep
organized labor happy with provisions designed to keep companies
from hiring cheap foreign labor or filling jobs with immigrants
when Americans are available.
For the U.S. technology sector, it increases the number of
visas available for educated workers filling specialized jobs,
though it imposes new pay requirements designed to keep the
hiring from depressing wages for U.S. technology workers.
Heavy lobbying, which could complicate passage, is already
underway on the visa provisions, with the construction industry,
for example, unhappy with a cap placed on the number of
foreigners available for construction jobs.
Still, one immigration expert who had been briefed on details
of the measure before the outline was provided to reporters
called it "a very smart, strategic and forward-looking bill."
For all the bill's emphasis on border control and visas, the
"pathway to citizenship" remained at its heart, even though the
phrase was not used in the outline made available to reporters.
Within six months from enactment, during which time the
Department of Homeland Security would set forth its border
security plan, the threat of deportation could end for most
illegal immigrants, who would allowed to work legally in the
United States after they pay an initial $500 penalty, back taxes
and demonstrate that they have not been convicted of serious
crime in the United States.
After 10 years - provided the government achieves control of
the borders - the immigrants could apply for a "green card" or
permanent resident status through an expanded merit-based
immigration system.
The green card would not be automatic. A Senate aide said
the majority of the 11 million illegal immigrants would likely
get a green card via the merit-based visa and the total amount
of penalties paid would amount to $2,000.
After that point, it could take an additional three years,
after the 10-year wait for a green card, to win U.S.
citizenship.
The bill was crafted by four Democratic senators: Charles
Schumer of New York, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Robert Menendez of
New Jersey and Michael Bennet of Colorado; and Republicans John
McCain and Jeff Flake of Arizona, Lindsey Graham of South
Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida.
While Republican concerns have been muted somewhat by the
clout demonstrated in the 2012 presidential election by Latino
voters, the party is by no means united on immigration. Indeed,
Rubio is thought to be jeopardizing any chance of one day being
tapped by his party to run for president by supporting
immigration reform.
The citizenship provisions have long been a goal of
Democrats in Congress as well as of President Barack Obama, who
has said he will submit his own immigration reform proposal
should he find sufficient fault with the work of Congress.
Prospects for immigration reform were boosted immediately
following the Nov. 6, 2012 presidential elections, when
Democrats held onto the White House and picked up seats in
Congress.
Political analysts widely credited Hispanic Americans for
some of the Democrats' success, delivering a wakeup call to
Republicans who did not manage to even capture one-third of the
Latino vote.
Nonetheless, plenty of Republicans will demand a tough
review of the Senate bill, as well as a House bill that also is
expected to be unveiled soon. Some Republicans are arguing for a
piecemeal approach to immigration reform that Democrats have
rejected.