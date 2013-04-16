* Border security coupled with hope for illegal immigrants
* Hard fight ahead for passage of legislation
By Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, April 16 A group of Democratic and
Republican U.S. senators on Tuesday unveiled long-awaited
landmark legislation to remove the threat of deportation for
millions of illegal immigrants and give them an opportunity to
eventually become U.S. citizens.
Under the proposal, undocumented immigrants who came to the
United States before Dec. 31, 2011, and had stayed in the
country continuously could apply for "provisional" legal status
as soon as six months after the bill is signed by the president.
But beyond that, they would have to wait a decade or more
for full citizenship which would entitle them to federal
benefits, while the government works on further securing U.S.
borders and enforcing the new immigration law.
The bill's sponsors - four Democrats and four Republicans -
felt such conditions were necessary to help their plan succeed
where similar measures have failed, mostly because of opposition
to what opponents see as "amnesty" for law-breakers.
Even with the many caveats, the proposal faces months of
debate, scores of amendments and potentially significant
opposition, particularly in the Republican-controlled U.S. House
of Representatives.
"It's nothing but a starting point," Senator Charles
Grassley of Iowa told reporters on Tuesday. He is the senior
Republican on the Judiciary Committee, the panel that will
manage the immigration bill.
Two of the bill's sponsors, Democratic Senator Charles
Schumer of New York and Republican Senator John McCain of
Arizona, were expected to meet with President Barack Obama on
Tuesday to review their work and its prospects.
Indeed, much of the legislation was designed to make the
bill palatable to Republicans.
Billions of dollars in new money would be funneled into
additional border security to discourage people from avoiding
detection as they crossed Mexico's border with the United
States.
The measure would focus on tightening porous zones in
"high-risk" areas like parts of Arizona where law enforcement
has had less success in sealing the border, in part because of a
more difficult terrain.
The bill sets a goal of stopping 90 percent of illegal
crossings at the riskiest sections of the southern border with
Mexico, either by catching people or forcing them to go back to
their country.
MORE VISAS FOR SOME JOBS
The proposal would expand access to both low- and
high-skilled labor for American businesses, attempting to keep
organized labor happy with provisions designed to keep companies
from hiring cheap foreign labor or filling jobs with immigrants
when U.S. workers are available.
For the technology sector, it increases the number of visas
available for educated workers filling specialized jobs, though
it imposes new pay requirements designed to keep the hiring from
depressing wages for U.S. technology workers.
Heavy lobbying, which could complicate passage, is already
underway on the visa provisions, with the construction industry,
for example, unhappy with a cap placed on the number of
foreigners available for construction jobs.
Still, one immigration expert who had been briefed on details
of the measure before the outline was provided to reporters
called it "a very smart, strategic and forward-looking bill."
For all the bill's emphasis on border control and visas, the
"pathway to citizenship" remained at its heart, even though the
phrase was not used in the outline made available to reporters.
Within six months from enactment, during which time the
Department of Homeland Security would set out its border
security plan, the threat of deportation could end for most
illegal immigrants. They would be allowed to work legally in the
United States once they pay an initial $500 penalty and any back
taxes, and if they can show they have not been convicted of a
serious crime in the United States.
After 10 years the immigrants could apply for a "green
card," or permanent resident status, through an expanded
merit-based immigration system. Those applications could be
processed whether or not the government achieved a 90 percent
success rate in securing border hot spots.
The green card would not be automatic, although a Senate
aide said the majority of the 11 million illegal immigrants
would likely get it via the merit-based visa. The total amount
of penalties paid would amount to $2,000.
After the 10-year wait for a green card, it could take an
additional three years to win U.S. citizenship.
The bill was crafted by four Democratic senators: Schumer,
Dick Durbin of Illinois, Robert Menendez of New Jersey and
Michael Bennet of Colorado; and Republicans McCain, Jeff Flake
of Arizona, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of
Florida.
While Republican concerns have been muted somewhat by the
clout demonstrated in the 2012 presidential election by Latino
voters, the party is by no means united on immigration. Indeed,
Rubio could jeopardize his popularity among the most
conservative Republican Party activists, including those who
would have a say in picking a presidential candidate.
Rubio, who had been a favorite of the conservative Tea Party
movement, is weighing a 2016 run for the White House.
The citizenship provisions have long been a goal of
Democrats in Congress as well as of Obama, who has said he will
submit his own immigration reform proposal should he find
sufficient fault with the work of Congress.
Prospects for immigration reform were boosted immediately
following the Nov. 6, 2012, presidential elections when
Democrats held onto the White House and picked up seats in
Congress.
Political analysts widely credited Hispanic Americans for
some of the Democrats' success, delivering a wakeup call to
Republicans who did not manage to even capture one-third of the
Latino vote.
Nonetheless, plenty of Republicans will demand a tough
review of the Senate bill, as well as a House bill that also is
expected to be unveiled soon. Some Republicans are arguing for a
piecemeal approach to immigration reform that Democrats have
rejected.