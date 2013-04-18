By Rachelle Younglai
| WASHINGTON, April 18
Rubio on Thursday sought his fellow conservatives' support for a
sweeping immigration bill by arguing that doing nothing is
tantamount to "amnesty" for the 11 million people who are living
in the United States illegally.
Trying to turn the tables on Republican opponents of the
overhaul who say it would grant amnesty to law-breakers, Rubio
said deportation of all the 11 million, which some conservatives
favor, would never happen.
"We all wish we didn't have this problem, but we do and we
have to fix it. Because leaving things the way they are, that's
the real amnesty," Rubio said at a news conference.
Rubio spoke the day before the Senate Judiciary Committee
starts to examine the immigration bill crafted by Rubio and
seven other Republican and Democratic senators.
Rubio, a popular conservative already considered a contender
for the 2016 presidential nomination, had been pushing for
immigration reform even before the eight senators unveiled their
legislation this week.
The Florida senator has been stressing the economic benefits
of immigration reform and has been careful not to say the bill
creates a special path to citizenship - a non-starter for many
conservatives.
The bill requires tougher security at the southern border
with Mexico before illegal immigrants are given a chance to
apply for citizenship. It also establishes a new program to
bring in unskilled foreign laborers and increases the number of
work visas for high- and low-skilled workers.
Rubio also took his appeal for the bill to influential
conservative Rush Limbaugh's radio talk show on Thursday.
Some Republican lawmakers "have stated pretty strong
opposition" to the path to citizenship, Arizona Republican Jeff
Flake, who is part of the bipartisan Senate group, told
reporters after the news conference.
Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, who has been a
vocal opponent of the plan, warned on Thursday that the bill
would hurt U.S. workers and increase federal deficits as
millions of undocumented residents eventually gain citizenship
and become eligible for government benefits.
The Senate Judiciary Committee is to start working
intensively on the bill in May with a goal of making changes
before June.
The measure has a chance of passing the Senate, where
Democrats control 55 of the 100 seats. However, its prospects
are far less rosy in the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives, where members of Rubio's party have started to
coalesce around the idea of granting the illegal immigrants
legal status but not citizenship.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Sam Youngman;
Editing by Mohammad Zargham)