By Gabriel Debenedetti
| WASHINGTON, Sept 9
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Republican Senator Ted Cruz
of Texas urged lawmakers on Tuesday to do whatever it takes to
block President Barack Obama from acting unilaterally on
immigration, raising the specter of a government shutdown fight
similar to one Cruz sparked last year.
Cruz, a conservative Tea Party leader and potential 2016
presidential contender, would not rule out trying to link the
issue to a resolution funding the federal government that
Congress must pass by the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
"We should use any and all means necessary to prevent the
president from illegally granting amnesty. That certainly, I
think, would be appropriate to include in the (resolution),"
Cruz told a news conference on Capitol Hill. "I think we should
use every tool at our disposal."
Republicans label as "amnesty" any effort to provide a path
to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants within
the United States.
Cruz led last year's effort tying a proposal to block
funding for Obama's healthcare law to a government spending
bill, leading to an unpopular 16-day government shutdown that
the public blamed on Republicans.
Party leaders are eager to avoid a similar scenario this
year ahead of Nov. 4 congressional elections when Republicans
have a strong chance to pick up the six seats they need to
recapture a majority in the 100-member U.S. Senate. They already
control the U.S. House of Representatives.
The White House said on Saturday that Obama, a Democrat,
would wait until after the elections to unveil a plan to deal
with immigration policy, including a plan for the tens of
thousands of unaccompanied minors from Central America being
held at the southern border. Obama had initially planned to
announce the executive actions by the end of summer.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month found that 70 percent of
Americans believed that immigrants threatened the country's
beliefs and 63 percent that they burdened the economy.
Flanked by Republican colleagues who joined him in
condemning Obama, Cruz said Senate Democrats should allow a vote
on a measure passed by the House of Representatives in August
that would crack down on the buildup of undocumented minors at
the southern border.
(Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by John Whitesides
and Howard Goller)