Jan 2 A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
computer problem lasting about four hours hit several U.S.
airports on Monday, causing long lines and delays at immigration
checks as travelers returned from New Year's holidays, the
agency said.
"At this time, there is no indication the service disruption
was malicious in nature," a spokeswoman said in a statement.
The delay hit from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. U.S. Eastern
Standard Time (2200 GMT to 0200 GMT Tuesday) and all airports
are back on line, the statement from spokeswoman Jennifer
Evanitsky said.
Airports in places such as New York, Los Angeles, Miami,
Boston and Atlanta were affected, local airport officials said.
"During the technology disruption, CBP had access to
national security-related databases and all travelers were
screened according to security standards," the spokeswoman said.
Social media photos showed long lines at various airports
where people were trying to go through immigration and customs.
