By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Jan 6 U.S. Customs and Border
Protection's drones have had "minimal" impact on stemming
illegal immigration, and the agency has drastically understated
the program's cost while failing to prove its value, an
inspector general's report said on Tuesday.
The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general
recommended the CBP scrap plans to spend $443 million on
additional unmanned aircraft systems, suggesting it put the
money to better use.
"Notwithstanding the significant investment, we see no
evidence that the drones contribute to a more secure border, and
there is no reason to invest additional taxpayer funds at this
time," Inspector General John Roth said in a statement on the
report titled "High Costs, Low Returns for CBP Drone Program."
In a scathing statement that began "After spending eight
years and hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars," the Office
of the Inspector General said its second audit of the program
since 2012 found the CBP did not yet have a reliable way to
measure the program's performance.
It said drone surveillance helped with fewer than 2 percent
of captures of people crossing the border illegally during
fiscal year 2013.
While the CBP's Office of Air and Marine (OAM) calculated
the cost of operating a drone at $2,468 per hour, the inspector
general's office put the actual hourly rate at $12,255.
Tuesday's report said the CBP's estimate did not include key
expenses such as salaries for operators and equipment.
"We disagree with the report, and we feel it inaccurately
portrays the program's effectiveness," said CBP spokesman Carlos
Lazo. He said the CBP was not expanding the program, as the
report suggests, and aimed to keep it at 10 aircraft.
The inspector general said the CBP "has touted drone
surveillance of the entire Southwest Border (1,993 miles from
Texas to California)," but coverage was actually limited to a
100-mile (160 km) stretch in Arizona and 70 miles (110 km) in
Texas.
The report also said the OAM failed to meet its flight goal
of 16 hours per day, 365 days per year. The drones, often
grounded by weather, "were airborne only 22 percent of those
goal hours."
The CBP temporarily grounded its drone fleet in January 2014
after a crew had to crash a pilotless craft off the Southern
California coast because of a mechanical problem.
Lazo said the CBP had nine unmanned planes and would replace
the one lost last year.
