BERLIN, March 9 U.S. President Donald Trump's January travel ban had a significant impact on booking rates to the United States for Emirates airline and it has not yet fully recovered, the carrier’s president said on Thursday.

“The first U.S. travel order saw the booking velocity fall by 35 percent overnight. The effect it had was instantaneous,” Tim Clark told journalists in Berlin on the sidelines of the ITB travel fair.

He said the revised order issued this week offered more clarity, and there had been some positive movement in bookings on the Emirates network but not a full recovery.

“When will it recapture the original booking curve is anyone’s guess,” he said. Clark said he hoped for an improvement in the summer following the usually quiet period during Ramadan.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan. Editing by Jane Merriman)