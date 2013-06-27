WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Senate's vote
passing a broad immigration reform bill fell two votes short of
what some of its main backers had said was necessary to pressure
the House of Representatives to act.
The Senate voted 68-32 for the bill, giving more than
two-thirds support in the 100-member chamber. Earlier, backers
said they were pushing to get 70 votes to help sway the more
conservative House to consider it.
Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa called the
failure to hit 70 votes a strategic setback for proponents. Yet
backers insisted that they were happy with 68-32 tally, saying
it demonstrated broad bipartisan support, and eight more than
the 60 that is traditionally needed to clear procedural
roadblocks.