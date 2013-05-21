WASHINGTON May 21 A Senate panel voted on
Tuesday to make it easier for U.S. companies to hire foreign
workers as part of a broad immigration bill being debated in
Congress.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted for the amendment,
which would loosen requirements that employers recruit Americans
ahead of foreigners for high-tech jobs.
The compromise was brokered by Democratic Senator Charles
Schumer to win over Senator Orrin Hatch, a Republican whose
support is seen as important to bring other conservatives on
board with broader immigration reform.
(Reporting by Caren Bohan, Richard Cowan and Rachelle Younglai;
editing by Christopher Wilson)