(Adds quote from migration expert in Honduras)
By Gabriel Stargardter
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras, July 14 The United
States deported a group of Honduran children as young as 1-1/2
years old on Monday in the first flight since President Barack
Obama pledged to speed up the process of sending back illegal
immigrant minors from Central America.
Fleeing violence and poverty, record numbers of children
from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala have crossed into the
United States over the past year, testing U.S. border facilities
and sparking intense debate about how to solve the problem.
Monday's charter flight from New Mexico to San Pedro Sula,
the city with the highest murder rate in the world, returned 17
Honduran women, as well as 12 girls and nine boys, aged between
18 months and 15 years, the Honduran government said.
Looking happy, the deported children exited the airport on
an overcast and sweltering afternoon. One by one, they filed
into a bus, playing with balloons they had been given.
Nubia, a 6-year-old girl among the deportees, said she left
Honduras a month ago for a journey that ended when she and her
mother were caught on the Mexico-Texas border two weeks later.
"Horrible, cold and tiring," was how Nubia remembered the
trip that was meant to unite the pair with her three uncles
already living in the United States.
Instead, her mother Dalia paid $7,000 in vain to a coyote,
or guide, to smuggle them both across the border.
Once caught, U.S. officials treated them like "animals",
holding them in rooms with as many as 50 people, where some
mothers had to sleep standing up holding children, Dalia said.
During the eight months ended June 15, some 52,000 children
were detained at the U.S. border with Mexico, most of them from
Central America. That was double the previous year's tally and
tens of thousands more are believed to have slipped through.
So chaotic are the circumstances of the exodus that some of
the children are not even correctly reunited with their parents,
said Valdette Willeman, director of the Center for Attention for
Returned Migrants in Honduras.
"Many of the mothers are sometimes not even the real mothers
of the children," she said.
DRUG DEBATE
Monday's flight departed as Obama faces increasing pressure
to address the surge of unaccompanied minors.
Immigrant advocates urge him to address the humanitarian
needs of the migrants. At the same time, Republicans in Congress
have blamed the crisis on Obama's immigration policies and have
called on him to secure the border.
Obama's administration has stressed that Central American
children who cross the border illegally will be sent home, and
last week said it would speed up the deportation process.
Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala have suffered from gang
violence and incursions from Mexican drug cartels using the
region as a staging post for their trafficking operations.
Honduran President Juan Hernandez, in an interview published
on Monday, blamed U.S. drug policy for sparking violence and
ramping up migration to the United States. His
wife urged the United States to do more to help.
"The countries consuming drugs need to support (us) and take
joint responsibility because if there wasn't demand, there
wouldn't be production and we wouldn't be living like we are,"
Ana Garcia de Hernandez said as she awaited the children.
Obama's administration has projected that without government
action, more than 150,000 unaccompanied children under the age
of 18 could flee the three Central American nations next year.
The proposed actions will test Obama's ability to negotiate
effectively with Republican lawmakers who have blocked much of
his agenda ahead of a November election when they hope to
capture the U.S. Senate from his Democratic Party.
(Additional reporting by Gustavo Palencia in San Pedro Sula and
Julia Edwards in Washington; Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by
Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)