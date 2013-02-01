By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON Jan 31 A bipartisan group in the
U.S. House of Representatives is attempting to craft a bill that
would give millions of illegal immigrants a way to become
citizens, House aides said on Thursday, mirroring an effort in
the Senate.
One of the aides said the House legislation would be tougher
in some ways than the plan put forward on Monday by four
Democrats and four Republicans in the U.S. Senate.
The Senate proposal, which has not yet been put into
legislative form, would require illegal immigrants to undergo
background checks and pay back taxes and penalties before
obtaining temporary legal status in the United States.
The House aide, who requested anonymity, said the House
proposal was "tougher in terms of the application process," but
would not go into detail.
The House group includes Republicans Mario Diaz-Balart of
Florida, John Carter of Texas and Raul Labrador of Idaho, and
Democrats Luis Gutierrez of Illinois and Zoe Lofgren from
California. The latter is the top Democrat on a House Judiciary
subcommittee overseeing immigration.
Another congressional aide said the House legislation was 90
percent complete and included a similar provision to the Senate
plan that would make it harder for employers to knowingly hire
illegal immigrants.
"We are in touch with our counterparts in the House," New
York Democratic Senator Charles Schumer, one of the "Gang of 8"
senators who released the Senate proposal on Monday, told a news
conference.
"We believe that they're moving along on a set of principles
that will be fairly similar to ours, not completely the same."
Any major changes to the immigration law must win support in
the Republican-controlled House, where conservatives have in the
past rejected what they consider would be an amnesty for those
who entered the country illegally.
The fact that the bipartisan group of House lawmakers is
likely to include a "path to citizenship" in its proposal is no
guarantee that the idea will overcome expected opposition from
conservatives, but it could help because it shows some House
Republicans are on board.
However, it was unclear on Thursday whether Labrador, one of
the House group's newest members, would sign off on the path to
citizenship.
"I don't think there should be a new path to citizenship for
the adults," Labrador told Reuters. "I Believe that in the House
it will be very difficult to pass any bill that has a pathway to
citizenship," he said.
Labrador has proposed a program that would allow illegal
immigrants who have jobs to apply for temporary but renewable
work visas.
The House group, with a membership that has varied, has been
meeting privately for about four years. Lawmakers were ready to
unveil their immigration legislation in 2012, but shelved the
bill because they knew it would not go anywhere in an election
year.