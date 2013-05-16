WASHINGTON May 16 A bipartisan group in the
House of Representatives reached a tentative deal to reform the
immigration system, lawmakers said on Thursday after
disagreements over a temporary worker program and health care
benefits threatened to derail their efforts.
The eight Democratic and Republican House members are
drafting legislation and have agreed to meet again next week,
lawmakers said without elaborating.
The Senate is working on its own immigration bill that would
provide a path to citizenship for millions of illegal
immigrants. The House and Senate versions have to be merged
before the bill can become law.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)