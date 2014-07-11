(Adds quotes, background)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, July 11 The Obama administration's
$3.7 billion request for emergency funds to bolster U.S. border
security and deal with a massive influx of migrant children from
Central America is too high and will be reduced, an influential
Republican lawmaker said on Friday.
House of Representatives Appropriations Committee Chairman
Harold Rogers said the amount was "too much money" and a large
portion of the funds needed to deal with the problems could be
handled through the normal spending bills for the 2015 fiscal
year starting on Oct. 1.
He declined to say what he believed was a more appropriate
amount and said the committee will produce an estimate soon.
"We're crunching the numbers carefully, I'll hopefully be
able to give you a better answer next week," Rogers said.
The $3.7 billion in emergency funds would help pay for
temporary detention centers, increased border security and
additional immigration court judges to process asylum cases more
quickly. Obama administration officials warned lawmakers on
Thursday that border security agencies would run out of money
this summer if the request was not approved.
Republican U.S. House Speaker John Boehner has said he will
wait for recommendations from Rogers before making any decisions
about the request.
If these costs are handled through the appropriations bill
that funds the Department of Homeland Security, they would be
subject to an overall $1.014 trillion cap on discretionary
spending, meaning that there would have to be cuts elsewhere.
Emergency appropriations measures, typically for wars or
natural disaster relief, do not require offsets and simply add
to federal deficits.
The Obama administration also wants to change a 2008
anti-trafficking law requiring deportation proceedings for
children that arrive from countries that do not share a border
with the United States. This would allow authorities to quickly
deport newly arrived children from Central American countries,
as they currently are able to do with children arriving from
Mexico or Canada.
Rogers said such a change could be handled directly in
legislation that contains the approval of emergency funds,
adding that the legislation would be approved before a five-week
congressional recess that starts on Aug. 1.
"There are immediate needs and emergencies, and that's what
we're trying to put together right now. And a lot of what could
be spent is contingent on whether we change the '08 law," Rogers
said.
He added that the House's emergency spending legislation
will contain "substantial border security measures, monies that
I think should be accepted well in our House and I would hope,
the White House."
