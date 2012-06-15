BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to Los Angeles, CA's GO Bonds; Outlook is stable
* Moody's assigns Aa2 TO Los Angeles, CA's GO bonds; Outlook is stable
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Obama administration announced on Friday it would relax enforcement of deportation rules for young people brought to the United States without legal status, a shift in immigration policy that could be designed to appeal to Hispanics in an election year.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano said in a statement that people up to 30 years old who came to the United States as children and do not pose a risk to national security would be eligible to stay in the country and allowed to apply for work permits.
"Our nation's immigration laws must be enforced in a firm and sensible manner," Napolitano said in a statement. "But they are not designed to be blindly enforced without consideration given to the individual circumstances of each case."
* Moody's assigns Aa2 TO Los Angeles, CA's GO bonds; Outlook is stable
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.