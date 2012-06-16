* Announcement comes ahead of Nov. 6 presidential election
* Policy could benefit 800,000 young illegal immigrants
* Under policy, they would be allowed to seek work permits
* Republicans critical of the new policy changes
By Jeff Mason and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, June 15 Hundreds of thousands of
illegal immigrants who were brought into the United States as
children will be able to avoid deportation and get work permits
under an order on Friday by President Barack Obama.
In a move that seemed to be aimed at Hispanics whose
enthusiasm for voting in the Nov. 6 election could be crucial to
Obama's re-election chances, the president acted to potentially
protect 800,000 people from deportation proceedings for at least
two years.
Obama, who previously was reluctant to impose such an order
even as Republicans in Congress blocked immigration reform bills
he supported, called his action "the right thing to do."
His announcement was on the 30th anniversary of a Supreme
Court decision that said children of illegal-immigrant parents
were entitled to public education in the United States.
It allowed Obama, whose administration has faced criticism
from some Hispanic groups for deporting about 400,000 illegal
immigrants a year, to draw a sharp contrast between himself and
Republican Mitt Romney, his opponent in the election. Romney, in
trying to appeal to his party's most conservative voters, has
taken a harsh stance against illegal immigration.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Obama emphasized
that his stop-gap policy did not grant amnesty or citizenship to
the children of illegal immigrants. He said that such people
"are Americans in their hearts and minds; in every single way
but one - on paper."
Both Democrats who praised Obama's move and Republicans who
attacked it agreed that Congress ultimately should decide the
permanent fate of immigrants who were brought to the United
States illegally by their parents.
Most Republicans continue to clamor for more law enforcement
before considering any loosening of immigration rules for the
estimated 12 million people who are in the country illegally.
Obama emphasized various steps he has taken to secure the
southwestern U.S. border, the entry point for most of the
immigrants living illegally in the United States.
POWER OF THE PRESIDENCY
Obama's order was the second time in two months that he has
reached out to a key Democratic voting constituency. Last month,
he said for the first time that he supports legalizing gay
marriages, a move that while largely symbolic, won him praise
and campaign donations from the gay and lesbian community.
Friday's appeal to Hispanics came at a time when Obama's
popularity has dipped amid new worries of a weakening economy
and a deepening European financial crisis that further threatens
American jobs.
Meanwhile, Republicans in the deeply fractured U.S. Congress
have blocked most of Obama's domestic initiatives, some of which
he said would have created millions of jobs.
Obama's order came a week before he is scheduled to address
a meeting of the National Association of Latino Elected and
Appointed Officials in Florida. Romney also is set to address
the group next week.
The meeting is likely to feature Florida Senator Marco
Rubio, a Republican who has pushed for legislation that would
help children of illegal immigrants.
Obama's order also came as the U.S. Supreme Court is
considering a challenge to Arizona's strict immigration laws
that target people living and working in the state illegally. A
ruling could come as early as next week.
A 'POWER GRAB'
Romney, campaigning in New Hampshire, said Obama's move made
it more difficult to reach a long-term solution for young
illegal immigrants "who come here through no fault of their
own." He said he would like to see legislation to help such
people but did not offer a plan of his own.
Early this year, during the Republican presidential
primaries, Romney said he favored "self-deportation" in which
illegal immigrants realize they would be better off returning to
their native countries after employment restrictions left them
unable to find work in the United States.
Other Republicans were more harsh in criticizing Obama.
"Today's announcement by President Obama is a politically
motivated power grab that does nothing to further the debate but
instead adds additional confusion and uncertainty to our broken
immigration system," said Obama's 2008 Republican challenger for
the White House, Senator John McCain of Arizona.
Another Republican, House of Representatives Judiciary
Committee Chairman Lamar Smith, called Obama's order a "breach
of faith" that Smith said will have "horrible consequences" for
unemployed Americans who are looking for jobs only to find that
illegal immigrants will work for less money.
Some Republicans suggested that Obama's move could face
legal challenges but several law professors said Friday that it
is unlikely that Obama's order could be challenged successfully
in court. Presidents have broad executive power for such
temporary orders and prosecutorial discretion.
George Washington University law professor Orin Kerr said
criminal enforcement is the domain of the executive branch and
deportation decisions would fall under that authority.
University of Houston law professor Michael A. Olivas said
Friday's directive is well within a president's usual authority.
Political analysts cast Obama's move as a savvy strategy for
what could be a very close race for the White House.
"The Obama administration knows it's in a very tight race
and if the margins that it enjoyed among unmarried women, gays,
Hispanics and blacks don't hold, then he might end up on the
wrong end of this thing," said Cal Jillson, a politics professor
at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. "So he's going
around and touching all these bases."
OBAMA'S REVERSAL
Under Obama's plan, those who qualify would be allowed to
live and work in the United States for two years and could be
eligible for extensions, the Obama administration said.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, who made
the initial announcement of Obama's order on Friday, said that
illegal immigrants up to 30 years old who came to the United
States as children and do not pose a risk to national security
would be eligible to stay in the country and allowed to apply
for work permits.
To avoid deportation under Obama's plan, a person must have
come to the United States under the age of 16 and have resided
in the country for at least five years.
They must be in school or have graduated from high school or
be honorably discharged from the U.S. military. They also must
not have been convicted of any felony or significant misdemeanor
offenses.
Obama has long supported measures to allow the children of
illegal immigrants to study and work in the United States, but
efforts to pass such measures in Congress have failed amid
objections by Republicans.
The Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors
(DREAM) Act passed the House in 2010, when Democrats controlled
that chamber. But it fell a few votes short in the Senate, amid
strong Republican opposition.
Friday's announcement was a victory for Hispanic groups that
have long called on Obama to use his executive powers and it
marked somewhat of a reversal by the administration. Last July,
in a speech to the National Council of La Raza, Obama said he
was reluctant to bypass Congress.
There are up to 2 million illegal immigrants who came to the
United States as children and who remain in the country,
according to immigration group estimates. U.S. officials said
the new measures would affect roughly 800,000 people.
Most of the estimated 12 million illegal immigrants in the
United States are Hispanics. There are now 51 million Hispanics
living in the United States out of a total population of 309
million.