* More people detained in immigration system than in federal
prisons
* Think tank says data show border controls are working
WASHINGTON Jan 7 The U.S. government spent
nearly 24 percent more on federal immigration enforcement than
on the FBI and all other main federal law enforcement agencies
combined in fiscal 2012, a report showed on Monday.
The report by the Migration Policy Institute think tank said
the federal government spent $18 billion in fiscal 2012 on
Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs
Enforcement and the US VISIT program - Homeland Security's main
immigration enforcement program that stores fingerprints and
pictures of foreign visitors to the United States.
The combined total for other criminal law enforcement
agencies including the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration,
Secret Service, U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol,
Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was about $14.4 billion.
The 182-page report said more people are detained each year
in the immigration system than are serving sentences in federal
Bureau of Prisons facilities for all other federal crimes.
"Today immigration enforcement can be seen as the federal
government's highest criminal law enforcement priority, judged
on the basis of budget allocations, enforcement actions and case
volumes," said MPI senior fellow Doris Meissner, who served as
commissioner of the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service
from 1993 to 2000.
The authors of the report says the data proves that stricter
border controls - something supported by both Republicans and
Democrats - have been set up and are working. They pointed to
record high deportation levels and a 40-year low in
apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border as examples.
But Meissner said enforcement alone is not enough, saying it
was more a "precondition" for broader immigration policy reform.
After failing to revamp the immigration system in his first
term President Barack Obama has vowed to introduce legislation
this year to overhaul the country's "broken immigration system".
Immigration reform supporters believe the 11 million
undocumented foreigners in the United States should be allowed a
path to work toward citizenship. But opponents believe this
would reward people who broke the law by coming to the United
States illegally.