* No consensus on legalizing 11 million undocumented
* Debate could extend into 2014 - lawmaker
* White House report says economy would expand by 3.3 pct
By Thomas Ferraro and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, July 10 Republicans in the U.S.
House of Representatives emerged from an immigration meeting on
Wednesday divided over whether to help the 11 million
undocumented people living in the United States, but eager to
bolster border security.
Several lawmakers said there appeared to be no consensus
over calls for granting legal status to the 11 million, many of
whom have lived in the United States for years, after a 2
1/2-hour closed-door session.
"We have a disagreement inside here," said Republican
Representative Steve King, who guessed that his colleagues were
split "50/50" on whether any of the undocumented residents
should get legal status.
There will likely have to be an agreement between the
Republican-led House and Democratic-led Senate, which last month
approved a comprehensive immigration bill backed by the White
House that includes a pathway to citizenship.
Backers of the Senate bill insist some sort of path to
citizenship must be part of any final bill that they help send
to President Barack Obama to sign into law.
The Republican lawmakers said there was consensus that the
U.S. border should be secured further against illegal crossings
and suggested that House Speaker John Boehner could seek passage
of such a bill as a first step toward a larger agreement.
Republican leaders issued a statement again rejecting a
Senate-passed bill that puts the 11 million on a 13-year path to
citizenship.
"It's hard not to be discouraged right now," said Senator
Jeff Flake, the Arizona Republican who helped write the Senate
bill and served 12 years in the House.
The Senate bill removes the threat of deportation for most
illegal residents, but features several hurdles to citizenship,
including learning English, paying back taxes and passing
criminal background checks. It authorizes $46 billion for border
security and to revamp the visa system to help high-tech firms,
farmers and other businesses hire foreign workers.
Obama and his fellow Democrats have been calling for prompt
action by the House. Earlier on Wednesday, the president told a
group of Hispanic lawmakers that he was willing to do whatever
it takes to help enact a bill.
Even former President George W. Bush, who rarely wades into
policy debates, gave a boost to efforts in Congress. While the
two-term Republican president did not embrace any particular
bill, he said he hoped there would be a "positive resolution."
Speaking in Dallas at a naturalization ceremony, Bush said,
"We have a problem. The laws governing the immigration system
aren't working. ... The system is broken."
But House Republicans, who hold a 234-201 majority over
Democrats, gave no indication of fast action on a major bill.
"It is going to be a process of months, not days or weeks,"
Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma told Reuters in a telephone
interview after Wednesday's meeting.
"I don't see anything until late this year or early next
year. It is going to take that long; it is going to be that big
of a debate," Cole added, referring to tough bargaining with the
Senate.
Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Eric Cantor is working on a
plan to grant citizenship for children of illegal immigrants who
are in the United States through no fault of their own,
according to Republican lawmakers. In the past, Republicans have
blocked such legislation.
'AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL'
But even that relatively modest step is controversial among
some of the most conservative House Republicans.
"You can't separate the ... kids from those (parents) who
came across the border with a pack of contraband on their back,"
King said.
And Representative Mo Brooks said he recited a line from
"America the Beautiful" to bolster his argument that legislation
should not help those in the United States illegally: "Confirm
thy soul in self control, Thy liberty in law."
"Anyone who has come to our country, their first step on
American soil is to thumb their nose at American laws ... we
should not award them with our highest honor, which is
citizenship," Brooks said.
Earlier, the White House signaled that Obama will become
more publicly engaged in the intensifying immigration debate in
Congress.
The administration released a report arguing that passing
sweeping immigration reforms such as the Senate's would expand
the economy 3.3 percent by 2023 and reduce the federal deficit
by almost $850 billion over 20 years.
Thomas Donohue, president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
which wants comprehensive immigration reforms enacted, expressed
hope that public support would prompt House Republicans to
eventually back a major bill. "If the arguments are compelling,
this deal is not over by any means," he said.
The November presidential election, in which Obama captured
more than 70 percent of the growing Hispanic vote, was seen by
many Republicans as a wake-up call that their party must do more
to appeal to minorities.
The call for comprehensive reform resonates with some
Republican senators, who have to run in statewide elections, and
with some prospective Republican presidential candidates.
But it holds less appeal to House Republicans who fear
challenges from the conservative Tea Party movement if they back
a pathway to citizenship, a core demand of Democrats.
According to a recent study by the nonpartisan Cook
Political Report, which tracks congressional races, only 24 of
the 234 House Republicans represent districts that are more than
25 percent Hispanic.
David Wasserman, who conducted the Cook study, said most
House Republicans believe they could defeat a Democratic
challenger in the general election.
But "they don't know if they will face a Republican primary
challenge if they vote for an immigration bill backed by the
president," Wasserman said.
(Writing by Richard Cowan; Additional reporting by Caren Bohan
in Washington and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)