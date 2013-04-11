WASHINGTON, April 11 U.S. senators negotiating an immigration bill have reached agreement on wages for foreign farm laborers working in the United States and a limit on visas for such workers, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said on Thursday.

Feinstein, of California, refused to provide details on the agreement and said there were some other issues related to farm workers still to be negotiated. "We have an agreement on wages and the visa cap," Feinstein told Reuters.

The farm worker portion of the bill is seen as the last major bit to be negotiated before Senate legislation is introduced in coming days.