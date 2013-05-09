(Adds panel vote, details and quotes; changes slug)
* Judiciary Committee opens amendment marathon
* Republicans express skepticism and promise long process
* House negotiators still face unresolved issues
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, May 9 In the first legislative test
for the U.S. Senate's bipartisan immigration bill, the Judiciary
Committee rejected a Republican attempt to significantly delay
the legalization process for 11 million undocumented immigrants,
a central focus of the bill.
Only the two Republican co-authors of the bill, Senators
Jeff Flake of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina,
voted with the panel's Democrats to defeat the Republican plan
on a 12-6 vote.
The vote, which was not a surprise, came in the first hours
of the first day of what is expected to be a weeks-long effort
to agree on a comprehensive immigration bill that would be sent
to the full Senate. The committee's 10 Democrats and eight
Republicans were prepared to argue over as many as 300
amendments to the overhaul of U.S. immigration laws crafted by
the bipartisan "Gang of 8" senators.
Some of the proposed amendments are designed to appeal to
the Democratic majority as ways to improve the measure, while
others are seen as ways to possibly kill it. Four of the
senators who crafted the complex measure are on the committee,
and these two Democrats and two Republicans have agreed to
jointly oppose any amendment seen as a "poison pill."
The day began with a warning from the panel's top Republican
that he would make the process as long and "arduous" as
possible.
"I plan to ask many questions throughout this process," Iowa
Senator Charles Grassley warned. "I want to know how the bill
doesn't repeat the mistakes of the past." Grassley, in a
statement, promised an "arduous" and "robust" debate.
Grassley followed up with an amendment to require that the
Obama administration achieve full control against illegal
immigration of every part of the U.S. border before any of the
undocumented people currently in the United States could be
considered for legal status.
As currently written, the legislation would begin the
legalization process almost immediately after enactment, while
the administration simultaneously begins a new border security
program.
"This amendment would set a standard that would basically
delay probably forever" the legalization of the 11 million,
argued Democratic Senator Charles Schumer of New York, one of
the Gang of 8.
This early test vote will not end what is expected to be a
tense argument over the next several weeks over whether the
southwestern U.S. border is adequately secured and whether
illegal immigrants, many with deep roots in the United States,
should be rewarded with a pathway to citizenship.
POLL BACKS IMMIGRATION POLICY OVERHAUL
The kick-off of Senate Judiciary Committee debate on the
bill came as a new Pew Research Center poll found that 75
percent of Americans believe that immigration policy needs major
changes and 73 percent say there should be a way for illegal
immigrants to stay in the United States.
But less than half, 44 percent, said they favored allowing
undocumented residents to apply for citizenship.
The opening day of the debate reflected both the deep
divisions and high hopes surrounding a measure that would put 11
million illegal residents on a path to citizenship and totally
revamp the criteria for who gets into the United States and for
what purpose.
Before the session began, a group of spectators with the
words "Campaign for Citizenship" emblazoned across their white
T-shirts stood in a circle in the hearing room, their hands
raised above their heads, for a silent prayer.
The Rev. Alvin Herring of Washington, D.C., told Reuters:
"It's going to take prayer and it's going to take us acting on
our prayers" in order to get immigration legislation enacted.
Despite those prayers, senators quickly got into some heated
exchanges.
Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, a vigorous
opponent of the bill, contended it would bring 30 million new
immigrants into the United States over the next 10 years,
costing Americans jobs and hurting the U.S. economy.
Schumer rejected that claim and invoking a phrase that
haunted Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney last year,
asked, "Do you believe they should all be self-deported?" Romney
had suggested that life for the 11 million should be made so
uncomfortable that they would simply "self-deport."
The stance was seen contributing to Hispanic voters'
overwhelming rejection of Republican candidates in 2012
elections.
At another stage in the debate, Graham caused a stir in the
room when he said that immigrants cross the southwestern border
with Mexico because they "live in hell holes and they want to
live here."
Graham was making the argument that more border fencing will
not deter them while the bill's move to improve foreigners'
legal access to jobs would help fix security problems.
During a break, Schumer told reporters that he worries "all
the time" about a Democratic amendment Judiciary Committee
Chairman Patrick Leahy has offered that would cover same sex
couples in the bill's new immigration reform policies. He said
the Gang of 8 was evenly split over that amendment.
The panel's work could stretch through May, and if it agrees
on legislation, the full Senate is likely to debate it
throughout June.
But several Republicans on the committee - and in the full
Senate - are skeptical of legalizing the millions of people who
either came into the United States illegally over the past 27
years or overstayed their visas.
Instead, they want a more limited immigration bill that
mostly concentrates on other aspects of the legislation,
including further securing U.S. borders and creating more visas
for skilled workers to help American high-tech companies.
Meanwhile, negotiations on a bill in the more conservative
Republican-led House of Representatives slogged on.
According to one House source familiar with the
negotiations, disagreements remained over several important
policy matters, including how many low-skilled workers should be
allowed into the United States for jobs ranging from cooks and
hotel maids to construction workers.
This was one of the most contentious issues during
negotiations between the AFL-CIO labor organization and the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce in the run-up to introduction of the Senate
bill.
Marshall Fitz, an immigration specialist at the
Democratic-leaning Center for American Progress, said that
besides policy disagreements, House members also face many
political and strategic questions.
There is widespread belief that for a bill to pass the
House, it will have to be significantly more conservative than
the Senate bill, which some immigration advocacy groups already
complain contains overly rigorous requirements.
"Democrats in the (House) group are rightly wary of signing
onto a bill that is significantly to the right of what the
Senate is doing," Fitz said.
