* Judiciary Committee approved easing high-tech visa plan
* Bill now heads to Senate floor for full debate
* Supporters to start debate in June
By Rachelle Younglai and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, May 21 The Senate Judiciary
Committee on Tuesday approved legislation that would bring about
the biggest changes in U.S. immigration policy in a generation,
setting up a spirited debate in the full Senate next month.
By a vote of 13-5, the panel approved the nearly 900-page
bill that would put 11 million illegal residents on a 13-year
path to citizenship while further strengthening security along
the southwestern border with Mexico, long a sieve for illegal
crossings.
The vote followed the committee's decision to embrace a
Republican move to ease restrictions on high-tech U.S. companies
that want to hire more skilled workers from countries like India
and China.
In a dramatic move just before the vote, Senate Judiciary
Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont,
withdrew an amendment to give people the right to sponsor
same-sex partners who are foreigners for permanent legal status.
Leahy's colleagues on the committee - Republicans and
Democrats - warned that the amendment would kill the legislation
in Congress. Democrats generally favor providing equal treatment
for heterosexual and homosexual couples, while many Republicans
oppose doing so.
"I'm committed to ending that discrimination," Leahy said
before withdrawing the amendment.
Republican Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah said the changes made
to visa rules governing high-skilled workers, which he had
demanded on behalf of the U.S. technology industry, were the
price of his support for the bill when the committee took its
final vote.
In another encouraging sign for the legislation, Senate
Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he will not block the
measure from coming to the floor for a full debate.
McConnell did not say how he ultimately would vote on the
bill, but he told reporters that the changes won by Hatch "has
made a substantial contribution to moving the issue forward."
All of the core elements of the legislation have been
maintained after five long work sessions by the bipartisan
group, and some border security provisions critical to
conservatives and border-state members of Congress have been
strengthened.