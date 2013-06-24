WASHINGTON, June 24 An immigration bill endorsed
by President Barack Obama easily cleared an important test on
Monday when the U.S. Senate backed new border security steps
seen as essential to the legislation's fate.
The border security amendment cleared a procedural hurdle by
attracting more than the 60 votes needed, leaving opponents of
the bill with few remaining opportunities for killing or further
delaying passage of the legislation later this week.
The bipartisan legislation would bring the biggest changes
to U.S. immigration law since 1986, granting legal status to
millions of undocumented foreigners who also would be put on a
13-year path to citizenship.