* Border security deal boosts bipartisan backing for bill
* House Republicans to hit the brakes on broad bill
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, June 26 About $46 billion in border
security was added on Wednesday to a comprehensive immigration
bill headed toward bipartisan passage in the U.S. Senate, but
Republicans in the House of Representatives voiced strong
opposition.
The Democratic-led Senate is expected to approve the White
House-backed bill on Thursday or Friday and send it to the
House, which likely will not even bring it up for a vote,
largely because of resistance to a proposed pathway to
citizenship for up to 11 million undocumented immigrants in the
United States.
"I think this issue is getting ready to slow down a lot,"
Republican Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma told Reuters.
Cole predicted that Republican leaders will become
preoccupied with an approaching debt limit problem and the Sept.
30 deadline for providing new funds to keep the government
running.
At the end of 2012, Cole was a harbinger of what was to come
in a "fiscal cliff" battle when he became the first House
Republican to publicly back a tax increase on the wealthy that
President Barack Obama was pushing. The increase ultimately
became law with some Republican support.
"Until you get the fiscal issues settled, I wouldn't be
looking for any big immigration fight if I was in leadership,"
said Cole, a deputy House Republican whip who helps gauge
support within party ranks for various bills.
In the Senate, except for the final vote on passage, the
battle over the bipartisan bill is essentially over.
The bill would give legal status to most of the 11 million
undocumented foreigners in the United States, allowing them to
live and work here without fear of deportation.
The first major rewrite of U.S. immigration laws since 1986,
it would also provide these illegal immigrants with a chance to
gain U.S. citizenship by 2026.
In a show of bipartisan Senate support, 69 of the chamber's
100 members, including 15 of 46 Republicans, voted for the
border security amendment that was constructed to lure more
Republican backing for the overall bill.
It would spend an additional $46 billion over 10 years, far
beyond the $6.5 billion initially envisioned by the authors of
the legislation, to double the number of agents on the
U.S.-Mexican border to about 40,000.
It would also authorize money to complete a 700-mile
(1,100-km) fence on portions of the border and purchase
high-tech surveillance equipment to detect illegal crossings.
"I don't know how any Republican could look a TV camera or a
constituent in the eye and not say that this amendment
strengthens ... the border and makes our border more secure,"
said Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, who helped
write the amendment.
Democrats dodged a potentially divisive fight over
immigration policy and same-sex marriage when the U.S. Supreme
Court struck down a law defining marriage as the union of a man
and a woman.
Without that ruling, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman
Patrick Leahy might have sought a vote on his amendment allowing
citizens to petition for their foreign-born, same-sex spouses to
immigrate to the United States.
NOT SO FAST
Despite all the progress in the Senate on Wednesday, members
of Congress and immigration advocacy groups pushing the
legislation had reason to be only cautiously hopeful.
Senate Republican leaders remained steadfastly opposed to
the measure, somewhat dampening its prospects, and some House
Republicans were outright disdainful of the Senate's work.
While some House Republicans have been working with House
Democrats on a comprehensive immigration bill - one that
contains a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million - many in
the party want only a limited immigration bill to advance this
year, which Democrats would oppose.
"Our viewpoint is that we pass border security first so if
anything comes to a vote in the House, it'll be that," said
Representative John Fleming of Louisiana, a Tea Party activist.
Speaking to reporters following a closed-door meeting of
Republican members and their leaders, Fleming said House Speaker
John Boehner was adamant that the House would not simply take up
the Senate's bill in July.
"He said in every way, shape and form this is not
happening," Fleming said.
Asked about a bipartisan House group that is thought to be
crafting legislation similar to the Senate bill, Fleming said,
"They're an apparition ... I don't even know who they are so how
can we take them seriously."
Republican Representative Raul Labrador of Idaho, who until
recently was part of the House bipartisan group, told reporters,
"The American people are not clamoring for a path to
citizenship," adding that they instead want illegal immigration
stopped at the border.
"It is only the activists that are clamoring for a path to
citizenship and you guys in the media keep ... being shills for
the activists."
Some Senate Republicans continued to hammer away at the $46
billion border security amendment that has helped turn the tide
in the bill's favor.
Republican Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa voiced
skepticism that the 20,000 additional border security agents
actually would be hired over the next 10 years.
He also said the amendment "makes bold promises that may
throw more money at the border, but there's no accountability to
get the job done."